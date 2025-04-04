  • Menu
MLC Nagababu Inaugurates Health Center and Anna Canteen in Gollaprolu

Highlights

MLC Nagababu has commenced his tour in the Gollaprolu mandal by inaugurating an urban primary health center and an Anna canteen, marking a significant step in local development.

MLC Nagababu has commenced his tour in the Gollaprolu mandal by inaugurating an urban primary health center and an Anna canteen, marking a significant step in local development.

This event is particularly notable as it is Nagababu's first public program following his recent appointment as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Participating actively in several development initiatives within the Pithapuram constituency, Nagababu received a warm welcome from Jana Sena supporters, who expressed their enthusiasm with cheers and slogans.

As the ceremony concluded and Nagababu prepared to depart, he encountered slogans of TDP slogans aimed at promoting Verma's leadership. Demonstrating restraint, Nagababu chose to ignore the outbursts and proceeded to his vehicle.

