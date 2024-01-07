MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP

MLC C Ramachandraiah has resigned from YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) citing his dissatisfaction with the party's governance and its alleged disregard for constitutional systems in Andhra Pradesh.

He believed that the government's decision to borrow a significant amount of money, amounting to twelve lakh crores, is a mistake that will negatively impact the future of the people.

Ramachandraiah also expressed his frustration at not being given the opportunity to meet with Jagan, the party leader. He emphasized his commitment to political values and the need to protect them, which led him to resign from his post as an MLC as well.