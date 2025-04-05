MLC receives grand welcome in Tirupati

Tirupati: BJP MLC Somu Veerraju received a grand welcome at NTR Circle in Tirupati on Friday, during his first visit to the temple town after taking oath as an MLC. BJP district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath led the reception, emphasising the need for collective efforts to strengthen the party.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Somu Veerraju urged party activists to work towards bringing the Central government schemes closer to people. Several prominent BJP leaders, including district BJP president Samanchi Srinivas, State secretary Kola Anand, Subrahmanyam Yadav, Varaprasad, T Subrahmanyam Reddy participated in the event.