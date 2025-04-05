  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLC receives grand welcome in Tirupati

MLC receives grand welcome in Tirupati
x
Highlights

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju received a grand welcome at NTR Circle in Tirupati on Friday, during his first visit to the temple town after taking oath as an MLC. BJP district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath led the reception, emphasising the need for collective efforts to strengthen the party.

Tirupati: BJP MLC Somu Veerraju received a grand welcome at NTR Circle in Tirupati on Friday, during his first visit to the temple town after taking oath as an MLC. BJP district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath led the reception, emphasising the need for collective efforts to strengthen the party.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Somu Veerraju urged party activists to work towards bringing the Central government schemes closer to people. Several prominent BJP leaders, including district BJP president Samanchi Srinivas, State secretary Kola Anand, Subrahmanyam Yadav, Varaprasad, T Subrahmanyam Reddy participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick