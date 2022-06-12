Mobile air quality station set up at Brandix

Visakhapatnam: A mobile continuous ambient air quality station has been set up near Brandix India Apparel City by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to monitor the air quality.

The development came into effect after the gas leak incident affected over 360 employees at Seeds Intimate Apparel India Private Limited at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on June 3.

Following the incident at the APSEZ, operations at Seeds Intimate Apparel came to a grinding halt.

Meanwhile, the APPCB issued an order to Porus Labs to stop its production until further instructions.

The APPCB collected samples from the company and sent them to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad. Except 25 victims, who have been kept under observation, most affected employees got discharged from hospitals after complete recovery. As a precautionary measure, Seeds decided to station a team of doctors in the factory premises for a period of a week from the day of recommencing its operations.

Further, the company intends to deploy the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories lab to analyse air quality at the premises.

A joint expert committee was formed to launch a probe into the incident. However, even after a week, the origin of the gas leak is yet to be traced.