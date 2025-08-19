Mobile camera no match to professional photography

Vijayawada: World Tribal Day and World Photography Day 2025 were celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city on Monday. A national-level photo exhibition was organised here by the India International Photographic Council and the Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Council.

Chairman of the AP Tourism Development Corporation Dr Nukasani Balaji was the chief guest. He highlighted the vital role of photography in capturing and conveying the living conditions and lifestyles of people. Dr Balaji said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also prioritises the development of photography, recognising its importance for tourism.

“Tourism flourishes when the beauty and uniqueness of a place are effectively showcased through photography,” he said.

He promised to discuss with other officials on how to integrate photography into tourism to enhance economic and employment growth. He also emphasised that despite the rise of mobile phone cameras, the clarity and quality of photos from a professional camera remain unmatched.

T Srinivasa Reddy, one of the event organisers, paid tribute to Dr OP Sharma, a key figure who fought to have August 19 declared as World Photography Day. Reddy stated that this was the first time a photography contest focused on tribal life had been held in India.

Out of 487 entries from 16 states, only 40 photos were selected for the exhibition. A souvenir was also released to commemorate the event. The top three winners were awarded cash prizes, with the first-place winner receiving Rs 60,000. All participants received a certificate and a gold medal.

Dr Mandali Buddha Prasad, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, praised Srinivasa Reddy for elevating photography from a national to an international level. He expressed his appreciation for the exhibition’s vivid portrayal of tribal culture and urged photographers to continue promoting tourism at the national level.

Former Member of Parliament Gokaraju Ganga Raju praised the organisers for their efforts in bringing tribal culture into the limelight for the first time through this exhibition. He also spoke about the evolution of photography from black and white to modern colour and digital formats.

Golla Narayana Rao of the Comrade GRK-Polavarapu Cultural Council, pointed out the difference between a mobile phone photographer and a professional photographer, comparing it to the difference between a minor fair and a grand festival. He praised the three doctors on the dais for their contributions to the event’s success.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to the winners and a certificate and memento to all participants.

The souvenir was also formally unveiled. Among the many in attendance were Sundar Kopalli, Vice-President of the Photography Academy of India, and R Mallikarjunarao, Director & CEO of the AP State Creativity and Culture Council.