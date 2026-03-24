Mobile medical unit launched in Nandyal

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Monday inaugurated a Mobile Medical Unit under the innovative ‘Mee Intiki – Mee Doctor’ (Doctor at your doorstep) initiative.

The project, implemented by Indian Red Cross Society, aims to deliver quality healthcare services directly to people in remote villages. The unit, established at a cost of approximately Rs 1.2 crore, was formally launched at PGRS premises in Nandyal Collectorate. Joint Collector Karthik Kolla Bathula, DRO Ramu Naik, and other officials were present.

Collector Raja Kumari, who is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society in the district, stated that the initiative is designed to ensure accessible and quality medical services for rural populations.

She lauded the humanitarian efforts of organisations like Red Cross, emphasising their vital role in supporting public health systems.

The Collector further stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and voluntary organisations in safeguarding public health.

She reaffirmed that providing quality healthcare remains a primary responsibility of the government and assured that continuous measures are being taken to improve facilities in government hospitals. Special focus is being placed on extending free medical services to economically weaker sections residing in remote areas, she added.

The Mobile Medical Unit is scheduled to provide services in 15 villages of Bandi Atmakur mandal in Nandyal district from March to May.

Red Cross District Chairman Dastagiri Parla, Technical Skill Development Officer Srikanth Reddy, Treasurer Nageswara Rao, and other members of the organization attended the event.