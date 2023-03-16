Mobile phones, electronic gadgets banned in exam halls

Kurnool/Nandyal: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Wednesday instructed the invigilators to ensure that none of the students carry mobile phones and other electronic gadgets with them into the examination halls. He also directed the invigilators and the other staff to keep their mobile phones in the office room instead of carrying with them till the completion of examination.

After conducting surprise visits at Narayana Junior College at Gayathri Estate, Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Bhagya Nagar and Narayana Junior College at Railway Station Road on Wednesday, the collector instructed the invigilators to thoroughly check the students while entering the exam halls. They should ensure that none of the students carry mobile phones and other electronic gadgets with them into the exam halls. Under any circumstances, no one would be spared from being taken to task if caught while malpracticing.

The officials should be alert all the time and act sternly on the students, who were found involved in malpracticing. Stating that cases would be filed on the accused, the collector directed the police to impose section 144 at the exam centres and take steps to close the xerox centres during the exam time.

Similarly, in Nandyal, District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy, visited the exam centres in the district. The collector ordered the officials to see that none of the students be indulged in mass copying and malpractice. He ordered the officials to arrange safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply in examination centres.