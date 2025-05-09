Mock drill conducted at Kadapa railway station

Kadapa: A comprehensive civil defence mock drill was conducted at Kadapa railway station under the leadership of district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri on Thursday. The drill simulated emergency scenarios such as bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, and fire accidents to educate on effective response strategies.

Dr Sridhar Cherukuri emphasised that the district administration is fully equipped to handle any unforeseen disaster and is committed to safeguarding public safety.

The drill involved participation from various government agencies, KMC, Civil Supplies, Medical and Revenue departments, with volunteers and NGOs. Key officials including JC Aditi Singh, Kadapa RDO John Irwin, DSP Venkateswarlu, KMC Commissioner Manoj Reddy, and District Fire Officer Dharma Rao.

The event successfully raised public awareness and demonstrated coordinated emergency response capabilities without causing panic, reinforcing the district’s readiness for any critical situation