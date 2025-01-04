Mock drill held at pharma unit

Srikakulam: Mock drill organised jointly by officials and staff of the fire, factories and National Disaster Re-sponse Force (NDRF) personnel at Apitoria Pharmaceuticals unit at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Friday.

With an aim to mitigate damage and save lives and ensure safety of the workers in an emer-gency situation, the officials of the various wings conducted the drill to prepare staff of the company to face any untoward incidents. On the occasion, the officials held a mock drill on the premises that ‘Methanal Pipe Line leak-age’ and how to protect lives of the staff and also mitigate the damage. During the event the officials of various wings explained how the Methanal gas poses threat to lives and how to pro-tect ourselves if it is leaked and what are the required measures for it. Apitoria Pharmaceuti-cals unit head K Kamalakar Reddy arranged the event.