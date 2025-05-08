Mock drills held at key cities in Across State

Vijayawada: Following the Central government guidelines, the district administrations conducted civil defence mock drills in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Nandyal cities on Wednesday.

The security forces gave demonstrations to alert the public and be aware of how to respond in case of unexpected terrorist attacks.

Civil defence, fire services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, GVMC, revenue, civil supplies, medical department and several volunteers participated in the operation ‘Operation Abhyas’ held at two different venues in One Town Area- Ranibomma centre and Queen Mary Girls' High School in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the Fire department personnel conducted the exercise at two apartment buildings in Ranibomma centre in a situation where militants attacked them with smoke bombs. The NDRF and SDRF personnel reached the spot by wearing masks.

Later, SDRF teams conducted a special mock drill at Queen Mary Girls' High School to prepare the students and the public.

Earlier, a mock drill was also conducted at Andhra University College of Engineering in coordination with NCC cadets and NRDC team. Coming to Sri Sathya Sai district, the mock drill was conducted at airport to assess and demonstrate preparedness in the event of a terrorist attack or security threat. The drill focused on emergency response strategies, including how to defend against such attacks and ensure the safety of VIPs and civilians.

District Collector TS Chetan and Superintendent of Police V Ratna were present.

During the drill, various emergency response units including the special police party, bomb squad, dog squad, fire services, and health teams demonstrated their roles in handling critical situations.

Likewise, a large-scale mock drill on emergency preparedness was organised in Nandyal town. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana instructed concerned officials to carry out the drill to bolster readiness against potential disasters. An elaborate mock drill was carried out at Ram Nath Centre in Nandyal to simulate unexpected disasters and promote public awareness. Officials demonstrated a coordinated emergency response, providing a realistic representation of managing crises. The drill aimed to improve readiness for emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, floods, and terrorist attacks by imparting practical knowledge on how citizens, organizations, and officials should respond.

Nandyal Additional SP Mand Javali Alphons, DRO Ramu Naik, Nandyal RDO Vishwanath, Circle Inspectors, Tahsildars, and armed forces personnel and others were present.