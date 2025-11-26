Moderate Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh Due to Developing Cyclone

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority have announced that moderate rainfall is anticipated across several districts of the state, triggered by a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern is expected to intensify into a cyclone as it moves west-northwestwards.

Currently, a severe cyclonic storm is persisting in the Straits of Malacca. The low-pressure area is situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal, south of Sri Lanka, and over the Indian Ocean, with predictions indicating a shift towards the north-northwest. Experts anticipate that it could strengthen into a significant cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, with further intensification expected over a 24-hour period.

As a result of the developing weather system, moderate rains are forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region from Saturday, November 29, through Tuesday, December 2. In light of these conditions, fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea, and those already at sea should return to shore immediately. Additionally, the AP Disaster Management Authority has urged farmers to remain vigilant and implement necessary precautions in their agricultural activities.