Modern scrap metal processing facility launched

Visakhapatnam : Naval Dockyard, a premier establishment of the Eastern Naval Command for the repair and maintenance of warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels, commissioned a state-of-the-art scrap metal processing facility in Visakhapatnam.

The initiative streamlines the segregation and processing of metal scrap. This aids in reducing the carbon footprint, generated during major repair and maintenance work of ships and submarines carried out in the yard.

Equipped with a jib crane, the facility ensures the safety of workers while enabling segregation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, compacting the materials into dense bales for safe and easy handling, transportation and storage.