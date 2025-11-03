Modern support for traditional occupations: Minister Savitha

Vijayawada: In a major step toward ensuring dignity and economic stability for caste-based professionals and artisans, the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is launching a new initiative to modernise traditional livelihoods. Aiming to empower at least one entrepreneur in every family, the government plans to provide state-of-the-art tools and equipment under Adarana 3.0 and other self-employment schemes.

As part of this initiative, the State BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles Minister S. Savitha will conduct three-day interactive sessions with chairpersons and directors of various Backward Class (BC) corporations at the BC Bhavan, Gollapudi, Vijayawada, starting Monday. These meetings will discuss the type of modern tools required for different caste-based professions, allocation of funds based on population ratios, and the roles and responsibilities of the corporation boards.

Currently, there are 57 BC corporations in the state, of which 34 have newly appointed governing bodies. The remaining will be constituted soon. Since taking charge, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has prioritised BC welfare through self-employment loans and Adarana schemes. These programs were halted during the previous regime, leaving artisans and traditional workers in distress, especially during the pandemic. The present government aims to revive and expand these schemes, ensuring permanent employment through advanced equipment and financial stability.

Under Adarana 3.0, the government has already gathered feedback from beneficiaries to identify their specific needs. The upcoming sessions will further refine these plans through consultations with corporation chairpersons, directors, and caste association representatives. On Monday, discussions with 10 corporations, including Settibalija, Kalinga, Kuruba, Padmasali, Nagaralu, Gavara, Vanyakula Kshatriya, Kummari Salivahana, Gouda, and Rajaka.