‘Modern technical education vital for students’

Rajampet : Prof YVSSSV Prasad Rao, Director of Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology (VBIT), Hyderabad, highlighted the need for modern technical education during a faculty training programme at Annamacharya University on Wednesday.
He urged educators to adopt advanced teaching methods and focus on skill development, preparing students for future challenges. “Success brings recognition to students, faculty, and their families,” he noted.
The event attended by Chancellor Dr Choppa Gangi Reddy, Pro-Chancellor Dr Choppa Abhishek Reddy and other prominent university officials. Faculty members from all constituent colleges participated in the programme, aimed at enhancing teaching practices to prepare students for future challenges.
