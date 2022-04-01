Modi, Jagan two sides of same coin: Congress

Vijayawada: Strongly denouncing the abnormal hike in petrol and diesel prices and power tariff, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) members, headed by its president Dr Sake Sailajanath, staged a protest at Lenin Centre here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sailajanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy were enacting dramas. He alleged that at the behest of the PM, the Chief Minister increased power tariff. He criticised that the State government is levying heavy burden on the people. Stating that people are suffering due to petro hike, he demanded immediate roll back of the petro prices and power tariff.

The Congress is going to stage protests throughout this week against these burdens, the PCC chief said. "People would teach a fitting lesson to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, if he did not wake up from his deep slumber," he warned.