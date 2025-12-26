Modi–Naidu vision will make India No 1, says Chouhan

Amaravati: Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh is marching towards a ‘Quantum Yug’ and expressed confidence that Amaravati will emerge as a great capital city in the future. He said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working with equal determination to build a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh in line with the vision of Swarnandhra.

The combination of Modi and Naidu, he asserted, would make India the number one country in the world.

The Union Minister, along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Venkatapalem in the Amaravati capital region as a part of Vajpayee’s centenary celebrations. Later, they planted saplings at the Vajpayee Memorial Park. Speaking on the occasion, Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a great patriot and Ajata Satru (one without enemies). He recalled that even Jawaharlal Nehru had recognised Vajpayee’s capabilities and once remarked that he would one day become Prime Minister. Vajpayee, he said, played a constructive role even while in the Opposition and supported Indira Gandhi when national interests were at stake. He also highlighted Vajpayee’s leadership during the Pokhran nuclear tests, which showcased India’s strength to the world.

BJP State president P V N Madhav, Union Ministers Srinivas Varma and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Ministers Satyakumar Yadav, P Narayana and Kandula Durgesh also addressed the gathering.