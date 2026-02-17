Football for Schools Programme boosts grassroots in TG

Underthe FIFA–AIFF Football for Schools Programme, the Telangana Football Association distributed 19,502 footballs to 3,171 schools across the state to strengthen grassroots football and boost sports participation among schoolchildren. Additionally, 428 schools from Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri received the benefit with the distribution of 3,191 footballs at PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rangareddy. The event was attended by Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA, Serilingampally, and G P Palguna, Secretary, TFA & AIFF Executive Committee Member.