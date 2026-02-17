  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

IM CRG Krishna wins FIDE Rating chess tourney

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 8:13 AM IST
IM CRG Krishna wins FIDE Rating chess tourney
X

International Master CRG Krishna of Guntur emerged champion at the 2nd Aspiring Minds International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2025, held on February 14 and 15 at SaroorNagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. He bagged the top prize of Rs 60,000. The event attracted 580 players from across India, with total prize money of Rs 4 lakh. The tournament was conducted by Aspiring Minds Chess Academy under the aegis of Telangana Chess Association & ALL India Chess Federation.

Tags

FIFAAll India Football FederationTelangana Football AssociationArekapudi GandhiRangareddy
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Advantage BJP in Mar 16 RS elections to 37 seats

Advantage BJP in Mar 16 RS elections to 37 seats

National News

More
Share it
X