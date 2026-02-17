IM CRG Krishna wins FIDE Rating chess tourney

International Master CRG Krishna of Guntur emerged champion at the 2nd Aspiring Minds International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2025, held on February 14 and 15 at SaroorNagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. He bagged the top prize of Rs 60,000. The event attracted 580 players from across India, with total prize money of Rs 4 lakh. The tournament was conducted by Aspiring Minds Chess Academy under the aegis of Telangana Chess Association & ALL India Chess Federation.