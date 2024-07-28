  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mohith Reddy arrested over attack on Pulivarthi Nani

  • YSRCP leader was held in Bangalore airport when he was about to board a flight to Dubai
  • Arrest is in connection with May 14 attack on TDP Chandragiri MLA when he went to inspect strongroom

Tirupati : In a significant development, YSRCP youth leader and former TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy was arrested on Saturday evening at Bangalore airport. A police team from Tirupati detained him in airport when he was going to board a flight to Dubai.

Police sources said Mohith Reddy was arrested in connection with the May 14 violent incident in Padmavathi Mahila University where the strongroom containing EVMs was located.

A group of people attacked TDP Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Nani, when he was going to inspect the strongroom.

Sources also revealed that Mohith Reddy will be presented in the court after he was brought to Tirupati.

Mohith Reddy contested as YSRCP candidate for Chandragiri Assembly while his father Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a two-term MLA and former government whip, was very close to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, sources said that Mohith Reddy was going to Dubai to attend marriage of his classmate with whom he studied in London, and was scheduled to return on Monday .

It may be noted that already 34 people were arrested in connection with the May 14 incident and three police officers were also suspended.

YSRCP sources said Mohith Reddy was scheduled to go to Shirdi along with party activists from Chandragiri on Tuesday after returning from Dubai.

