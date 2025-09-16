Mokshagundam’s services are exemplary

Tirupati: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya services to the society remain exemplary, stated APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K Santhosha Rao.

After participating in Mokshagundam’s birth anniversary programme at APSPDCL corporate office here on Monday, the CMD said that Visvesvaraya through his monumental engineering works, earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people. He considered work as divine, he reportedly worked nearly 18 hours a day and was honored with Bharat Ratna for his contributions. He urged all engineers to follow the footsteps of Visvesvaraya and strive to fulfill his ideals.

To commemorate the day, the CMD along with former CMD Kakala Ranganath and Panguru Gopal Reddy unveiled the statue of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya at EPSB Engineers Association guest house premises.

Director P Ayub Khan, Chief General Manager Shobha Valentina and others were present.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy paid floral tributes to the Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya statue here on Monday and recalled his services.