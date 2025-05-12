Moms get treated to thoughtful gifts, creative messages, special menu

Visakhapatnam: In a digital world, social media platforms take centre stage during special occasions. Mother’s Day celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May is no exception to it.

Offering tributes, sharing stories about how they value their mother’s presence, denizens took to social media platforms to express their love and gratitude to the special person.

Social media was awash with a host of thought-provoking visuals, heartfelt e-messages and creative content. Throwback images popped up as display pictures and status on WhatsApp. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and ‘X’ flooded with a plethora of posts celebrating mothers’ unconditional love, short narratives of unforgettable experiences and plans ahead.

Even as there were surprise meals planned by some to provide relief to their mother on the special day, a few also came up with thoughtful gifts wrapped for the occasion. “Instead of presenting her gifts, I treated my mom to a spa massage for relaxation. She felt so rejuvenated,” shares S Mounika, an entrepreneur. Giving a break to his mom, Sashank, an intermediate student, shares, “I did not think anything fanciful to give. But yes, every Sunday, it is my turn to cook and treat my mom to a home-cooked meal. As this Sunday coincides with Mother’s Day, my mom felt all the more special with a simple menu of dal, curry plus a jaggery-based dessert I dished out for her.” While there is an apparent shift towards experience-based sustainable gift options, a few of the hotels came up with innovative celebrations. Adding spice to Mother’s Day, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach engaged moms along with their loved ones in ‘Avakaya-mixing’ ceremony. The platform allowed participants to bond over the pickle-making exercise, mixing flavours together.

A pre-celebration was hosted at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School wherein the school organised a special event ‘movie moments with mom. Mothers were invited to join their wards for a two-hour-long movie screening. Also, a photo corner was arranged to sum up the celebration mood. Honouring his mother, micro artist VSNN Achari came up with a 5-mm long pencil art of a mother nursing a child

Marking the occasion, Sri Gayatri Welfare Cultural Youth Academy and Rupakula Visalakshi Charitable Trust felicitated 97-year-old Physics Professor Chilukuri Shantamma (Retd), grandaunt of Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of US Vice-President JD Vance, in the presence of Principal of Andhra Medical College KVSM Sandhya Devi, among others.