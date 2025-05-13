Monitor resurvey villages: Joint Collector to RDOs

Puttaparthi: Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar instructed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to actively oversee the resurvey process in designated villages. Addressing officials via video conference from the local Collectorate’s video conference hall on Monday, he issued key directives to RDOs, Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs), and other officials regarding the ongoing PGRS and resurvey activities.

DRO Vijayasaradhi and Special Deputy Collector Suryanarayana Reddy were among those who participated in the session. The Joint Collector stated that in the first phase, resurvey operations are being carried out in 32 villages under a pilot project. A second phase was launched on April 23 in another 23 villages. He emphasized that RDOs should personally inspect how survey operations are being conducted in the field.

He directed the Revenue and Survey teams to work collaboratively to ensure the project’s success. Officers were urged to treat public grievances as their own and to provide quality resolutions. He warned that negligence in resolving applications will not be tolerated, highlighting the State government’s serious commitment to the PGRS programme. He also instructed that MROs must thoroughly verify applications before endorsing them. Applications that are not properly addressed will undergo two-level audits and may be reopened for further resolution.