Mopidevi Venkataramana accuses Chandrababu Naidu of using BCs as vote bank

Amaravati: Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana has ridiculed Chandrababu Naidu for using backward classes (BC) as vote bank and recalled that not a single scheme was implemented by the TDP for the upliftment of BCs during its tenure.



Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Monday, he said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had been repeatedly taking BCs for a ride and had done nothing for their welfare during the TDP regime. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver his promises made to the welfare of BCs during his regime and never bothered about the BCs while in power. It is quite evident that Chandrababu has been using BCs as a vote bank and for playing caste politics, where his version on BC quota changes like a chameleon when in power and in opposition.

Mopidevi Venkataramana flayed Chandrababu Naidu for limiting the BC welfare activities to providing cattle or milk can or a fishing net or an iron box to the BCs. He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for misusing Aadarana funds and leaving out the BC welfare. It is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is committed to providing equal opportunities for BCs and has established 57 BC corporations category-wise. Unlike Naidu who wanted to gain profit by filling the Rajya Sabha seat, Chief Minister YS Jagan had sent two BCs to Rajya Sabha of the four vacancies.

The Chief Minister had spent Rs 19,750 crore towards the welfare of BCs in a span of just 16 months. While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the upliftment of BCs, the TDP has been using them for their political gains, he said. He demanded Chandrababu to discuss on the BC welfare activities that were implemented during TDP regime.