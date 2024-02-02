Live
‘More focus on Viksit Bharat needed to encourage youth’
Tirupati: T Kiranmai, a first year MA Economics student of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, said that the vote-on-account budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman offered the ‘guarantee’ of strengthening the four pillars – youth, poor, women and farmers.
The budget highlighted the government’s commitment to develop the railway corridors, tourism, start-ups in food and agriculture and to promote electric vehicles.
It underlined the transformation of the Indian economy during the last 10 years. Fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent is less than the expected percentage of 5.9. But there should be more focus on Viksit Bharat investments to bring in new industries which will provide more opportunities for the youth.
