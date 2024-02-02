  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘More focus on Viksit Bharat needed to encourage youth’

‘More focus on Viksit Bharat needed to encourage youth’
x
Highlights

Tirupati: T Kiranmai, a first year MA Economics student of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, said that the vote-on-account budget presented by...

Tirupati: T Kiranmai, a first year MA Economics student of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, said that the vote-on-account budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman offered the ‘guarantee’ of strengthening the four pillars – youth, poor, women and farmers.

The budget highlighted the government’s commitment to develop the railway corridors, tourism, start-ups in food and agriculture and to promote electric vehicles.

It underlined the transformation of the Indian economy during the last 10 years. Fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent is less than the expected percentage of 5.9. But there should be more focus on Viksit Bharat investments to bring in new industries which will provide more opportunities for the youth.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X