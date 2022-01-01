More sand reaches to be opened in East Godavari district

Kakinada: With construction activity likely to increase after Sankranti festival due to the coming auspicious period for constructions, the district officials are making efforts to open more sand reaches to make sand available to the people.

Most of the sand reaches were closed from July to October due to cyclones, floods and heavy rains. At present water in River Godavari was receded drastically and now, five sand reaches are working to supply sand to the customers.

The district administration is planning to open more reaches. The requirement for sand will be more in coming days due to hectic construction activity in Jagananna Colonies, secretariat, RBK, Horticulture and other building constructions besides private constructions.

Initially, the officials sent proposals to the State and Central governments for getting clearances for 13 sand reaches, out of which nine reaches got nod for sand mining. Another 20 sand reaches are in various stages to get the clearance. The officials are planning to open more than 70 sand reaches within a month to cater the needs of construction activity. At present, the sand mining is being done by boatmen societies in Kadiyapulanka and Rajamahendravaram sand reaches.

According to officials, at present two lakh tons of sand is available in sand depots like Kakinada, Ravulapalem, Bommuru, Alamuru, Katheru and Vaddiparu in the district and 23.63 lakh cubic metres of sand will be available in the coming months.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran has asked the mining officials to open 20 sand reaches within a week and environmental clearances have been given to 20 new reaches in the district. He said the district-level sand committee has decided to hand over some more land to sand contractors to provide more sand to the people.

Collector Hari Kiran directed the officials to encourage more online sand booking and asked the mines and geology department officials to increase and expedite sand supply to the sites for construction of government buildings.

Deputy Director of Mines E Narasimha Reddy said there are 31 sand reaches in East Godavari district. But due to recent heavy rains and floods, all the sand ramps have been inundated and there is no scope of excavating the sand. So, sand is being supplied through sand depots, which have already been provided with stocks at several points. He said another alternative is to buy sand through Boatmen society and it is also possible through JP Ventures.

On the other hand, as per the directives of District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, the SEB officials identified illegal sand transportation from Godavari canals and taking measures to curb it.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu instructed the SEB officials to take stringent action against sand smuggling.