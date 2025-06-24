Live
Mother and children die by suicide in Pendurthi
In a heartbreaking incident in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam district, a mother and her son lost their lives in a tragic suicide attempt. The woman jumped into a well with her two children. Locals reported the incident, and while they managed to rescue the daughter, the mother and son were pronounced dead at the scene.
After receiving information , police swiftly arrived to recover the bodies, which were later taken to KGH Hospital for postmortem examinations. Preliminary investigations by authorities revealed a history of conflicts between the couple, which had escalated in recent days.
The police started their investigation into the incident, having registered a case to look further into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.
