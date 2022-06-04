Motivate people to take up cycle riding: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Friday exhorted the people to practice cycling daily for health fitness and protecting the environment from vehicle pollution. Participating in the cycle rally organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra from AC Subba Reddy Stadium to Gandhi Statue Centre to mark the World Bicycle Day, the collector highlighted the importance of cycling among population and added nations were celebrating the Day for the last 30 years for protecting the environment and for good health.

He also said SVEEP nodal officer Shanmukh Kumar has connected the important day with the Atmakur byelection asking youngsters to participate in the programme for focusing on need for enumeration and participating in the polling process. Students and youngsters participated in the rally and displayed placards explaining the need for joining in the democratic process.

The collector said 30,000-40,000 bicycles are being used by people in the district and the number of riders has to be increased creating awareness among the people on protection of environment.

He said cycle tracks and grounds were available in the district and said still they were improving facilities for increasing the habit of cycling. The collector interacted with the children and youngsters, who participated in the rally. SVEEP Nodal Officer Shanmukh Kumar, Youth Welfare Officer A Mahendar Reddy, CEO of SETNET Pullaiah and chief coach Yatiraj participated.