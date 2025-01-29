Motorcycle expedition to spread awareness on maritime safety

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 49th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, a motorcycle expedition was flagged off by the Coast Guard Region (East) based at Chennai on Tuesday.

Aimed at fostering goodwill among the coastal security stakeholders and highlighting the Coast Guard’s contribution towards safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests while engaging with the local populace, the expedition saw 49 riders taking part in the expedition to mark ICG’s 49 glorious years of service to the nation.

The motorcycle expedition is undertaken concurrently in two editions from January 28 to February 1 and culminating at the Coast Guard regional headquarters near Napier Bridge on February 1, marking the ICG Raising Day.

To spread awareness about maritime safety and national security, two teams will commence the run via Tuticorin to Chennai and Visakhapatnam to Chennai and merge at the Chennai coast.

The Andhra Pradesh expedition will be flagged off by the Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) Additional Director General Donny Michael, while the Thoothukudi edition by Susanta Kumar Purohit, chairman, VOC Port, Tuticorin. The expedition will cover a distance of approximately 1,400-km stretching up to five days.

The bike expedition organised in partnership with ONGC is a tribute to the dedication and bravery of the Indian Coast Guard personnel who as ‘Sentinels of the Sea’ play a crucial role in protecting India’s maritime coastline. The rally will promote safety and environmental awareness, and camaraderie among the coastal security stakeholders. It also provides a unique opportunity for the Coast Guard personnel to connect with people in the coastal region, sharing a sense of pride in the country’s culture, values and traditions. In addition, a community interaction programme with fishermen communities of remote coastal areas enroute has been planned to educate them about the safety issues to be followed while operating at sea.