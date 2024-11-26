MoU signed to implement NeVA project in AP Assembly

Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, secretary-general of AP Assembly and Satya Prakash, additional secretary of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement NeVA project in AP Legislature. Koyye Moshen Raju, Council chairman, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, Assembly Speaker, Raghurama Krishna Raju, Deputy Speaker and Umang Narula, Parliamentary affairs Secretary at the MoU signing ceremony in New Delhi on Monday

Vijayawada: Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, secretary-general of Andhra Pradesh Legislature Assembly, and Satya Prakash, additional secretary of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement NeVA project in AP Legislature.

NeVA stands for National e-Vidhan Application, which is a digital platform designed to make the functioning of all State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies in India paperless by digitising their legislative processes, enabling seamless information exchange with the government departments, and publishing content on a public portal essentially aiming at creating One Nation, One Application system for all State legislatures. Koyye Moshen Raju, Chairman of AP Legislative Council, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly, Raghurama Krishna Raju, Deputy Speaker and Umang Narula, secretary of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were also present at the exchange of MoU programme at the new Parliament House building in New Delhi on Monday.