Movie tickets issue: VEPIQ shuts doors in Sullurpet

Nellore: World's third largest screen, VEPIQ, located in Sullurpet closed on Saturday due to theatre tickets issue. Tollywood actor Prabhas owned UV Creations constructed the multiplex two years ago. The state-of-the-art giant screen on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is attracting huge mobile population and movie lovers from both the states. There are many such theatres like PVR, Cinemax, Carnival Cinemas, Inox and others. The UV Creations constructed the theatre at Pindipalem close to Sullurpet. The region is close to Chennai city and has many Special Economic Zones including the popular Sri City multiproduct SEZ and Isro's world renowned space port, Satish Dhawan Space Centre and many others. There is a large screen with 106 feet width with a seating capacity of 676 seats, and two more small screens with 140 seats each.

"We were provided B-form licence and charging Rs 200 and Rs 100 from the viewers. Now, as per guidelines of GO 35, we cannot run shows at the reduced prices. So, my management asked to close temporarily till a final decision was taken. Multiplex theatres cannot run shows with these meagre charges," said P Raja Reddy, Manager of the theatre.

The first megaplex cinema-Kinepolis Madrid-was opened in Spain on September 17, 1998, which is the world's largest cinema complex in terms of number of seats and has a total seating capacity of 9,200 with 25 screens.

The cinema in Shanghai has the world's second largest screen with Dolby Atmos located in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, which is located on the west of Shanghai with 113.5 feet in length and 87.9 feet in height.

The Panasonic IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia holds the largest fixed projection screen in the world, measuring 117 feet x 97 feet was opened in September 1996 and was placed in Guinness World Records and can seat 540 people. Now, VEPIQ is the third megaplex at Sullurpet bagging the status of the third one with screen length of 106 feet with a seating capacity of 676. The multiplex at Sullurpet is having popular Dolby Atmos advanced 3D surround system with woofers for mind boggling experience to the viewers. There is a provision for huge parking and a restaurant. The all-terrain vehicle track for the entertainment of the visitors is another special feature of the project. 'VCelluloid Entertainment LLP' is part of UV creations which reportedly spent Rs 40 crore on the project spreads in seven-and-a-half acres of land close to the National Highway 16.