MP CM Ramesh worships Lord Balaji

Tirumala: BJPMP and Parliamentary Committee on Railways chairman CM Ramesh and committee member Lakshman offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Monday. TTD officials received the MP and made darshan arrangements. Later, they offered vedasirvachanam to MP and gave prasadam and Lord’s photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anita, former minister Ambati Rambabu, former speaker Suresh Reddy and others had darshan on the same day.