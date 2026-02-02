AP interests ignored: CPI

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India has criticised the Union Budget, alleging that it ignored the interests of Andhra Pradesh and caused injustice to key projects in the State.

CPI State Secretariat member Tatipaka Madhu said the Centre had allocated only nominal funds for the Polavaram project, one of the largest multipurpose national projects in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the budget showed a step-motherly attitude towards Polavaram, for which people had made major sacrifices. He alleged that no adequate funds were provided for the rehabilitation of families displaced by the project, despite Polavaram being a declared national project. Madhu said the Central government, which he claimed was functioning with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was only facilitating loans from the World Bank for the construction of the AP capital, but was not providing direct financial assistance.