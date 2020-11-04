MP Galla Jayadev urges Centre to revive UGD works in Guntur

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev urged the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri to take steps to revive underground drainage (UGD) works in Guntur Municipal Corporation. He said the TDP government has already completed 50 percent of the UGD works.

In a letter written to the minister, he recalled that then Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu sanctioned Rs 500 crore to take up UGD works in Guntur city and added that so far 95 percent pipe supply work and 90 percent of civil work has been completed. He said, 65 percent electro mechanical work has to be completed. He said Shapoorji Pallonji was not doing UGD works in Guntur city and added that there was no progress in UGD works during the last 17 months.

Roads dug for laying pipelines were not filled. As a result, the people are facing lot of problems. He urged Hardeep Singh to take steps to complete UGD works in Guntur city and give necessary directions.