Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2024
- STRANGE ARE THE WAYS OF OPPOSITION PARTIES
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary
- Heartbreakingly Devastating
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad
- A Rising Tide of Female Participation
- Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
- All not well with wellness centres
- Malas raise their voice against categorisation of SCs
- Cops issue traffic advisory for ‘Pushpa-2’ pre-release event today
Just In
MP gives ex gratia cheque to deceased wife
Highlights
Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on Sunday handed over an ex-gratia cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Cherukuri Shanthamma, the wife of Cherukuri Tirupati Naidu, who died in an electrical accident in Komatikuntla village, Putlur mandal in the district.
Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on Sunday handed over an ex-gratia cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Cherukuri Shanthamma, the wife of Cherukuri Tirupati Naidu, who died in an electrical accident in Komatikuntla village, Putlur mandal in the district. Chief general manager Vara Kumar, superintendent engineer Sampath Kumar, town deputy executive engineer 1&2 Srinivasulu and Chandrasekhar and Komatikuntla villagers were present.
Komatikuntla villagers thanked MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri for striving to sanction extra gratuity of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased family.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS