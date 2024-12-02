MP gives ex gratia cheque to deceased wife

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana on Sunday handed over an ex-gratia cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Cherukuri Shanthamma, the wife of Cherukuri Tirupati Naidu, who died in an electrical accident in Komatikuntla village, Putlur mandal in the district. Chief general manager Vara Kumar, superintendent engineer Sampath Kumar, town deputy executive engineer 1&2 Srinivasulu and Chandrasekhar and Komatikuntla villagers were present.

Komatikuntla villagers thanked MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri for striving to sanction extra gratuity of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased family.