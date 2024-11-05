MP Kesineni Sivanath reviews on development of NTR district, outlines initiatives

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath emphasized the need for farmers to adapt to modern agricultural changes, including the use of drones.

Addressing at a review meeting over development of NTR district, MP Kesineni discussed on a range of issues concerning the health sector in NTR district. He highlighted the importance of providing necessary medical services in all Primary Health Centers (PHCs), announcing plans for their full modernisations. The MP mentioned that he had discussions with the Minister of Health and Medical Affairs, Satya Kumar, regarding funding challenges.

MP Kesineni stated that he would present a comprehensive overview of the healthcare plans in collaboration with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He assured that the coalition government is committed to delivering improved medical services to disadvantaged communities.

The MP also brought attention to the need for establishing dedicated buildings for many Anganwadi centers that are currently operating from rented facilities. He pledged to take direct measures to ensure access to safe drinking water in even the most remote villages.

In terms of education, MP Kesineni insisted on the necessity for every school to have proper playground facilities, promoting the idea that better educational opportunities should be accessible to all students.

Further, he outlined several initiatives aimed at enhancing rural development, including the establishment of industries within rural regions to create more employment opportunities. MP Kesineni asserted that loans will be made available through MSMEs to support these ventures.

Looking to the future, he expressed optimism about seeing the development of Amaravati and the industrial growth of NTR district over the next two years. He reassured residents that the benefits of central government schemes would reach rural populations, driving economic progress in the area.

MP Kesineni Shivanath urged the community to come together and support one another, especially during times of natural calamities like floods.