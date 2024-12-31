MP kesineni stresses need to modernise police stations, jails

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and the member of the Central government committee on home affairs Kesineni Sivanath said that he would try to get the pending grants from the Minis-try of Home Affairs for disaster management and upgradation of police stations and jails in the State. He said as per the State Reorganisation Act, Andhra Pradesh has to get its share of grants for the modernisation of police stations, jails and other institutions.

Sivanath on Monday visited the AP Secretariat and participated in a meeting organised by Home Minister V Anitha with the police officials. Later, interacting with the media Sivanath said the tendency of crimes was changing and there was a need to upgrade the police stations and police department has to adopt the modern technology. The MP said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 8 and 9 and explain the pending grants to Andhra Pradesh from the Central government.

He said he would explain to the Home Minister the need for setting up institutions like Grey Hounds and Andhra Pradesh Police Academy in the State. He lamented that 118 important training institutes were not set up in AP even after 10 years of the bifurcation of the State.

He said that Andhra Pradesh has to get its share of grants to the tune of Rs 1,150 crore from the Central government for the disaster management services.