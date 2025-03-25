Live
- Potu workers thank TTD Chairman
- Shot in the arm for medical tourism as THOTA gets adopted
- SCR presents safety awards to staff
- Traffic awareness held for students
- KTR accuses Cong govt of neglecting minorities
- Insects, cockroaches greet food safety officials during raid on popular eateries
- Women are not safe in buses and trains: Sabitha Indra Reddy
- Collective efforts needed to eliminate Tuberculosis: SVIMS Director
- India’s bond market at $2.69-trn mark in March
- TTD conducts Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today ahead of Ugadi
MP Lavu exposes liquor scam in AP
MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu has exposed a massive liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, claiming it is even larger than the Delhi Excise Policy scandal.
Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu has exposed a massive liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, claiming it is even larger than the Delhi Excise Policy scandal.
Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, he stated that the previous YSRCP regime misled the public by initially promising prohibition but ultimately facilitated the establishment of a monopolised liquor industry under their control.
He highlighted that major distilleries, such as SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal, were illegally taken over, and benami distilleries were created to produce substandard liquor. This scheme directed thousands of crores into the hands of businesses linked to the ruling party. He also said that the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited took full control of liquor procurement, favouring only brands associated with the ruling party’s associates.