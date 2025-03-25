MP Lavu exposes liquor scam in AP

Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu has exposed a massive liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, claiming it is even larger than the Delhi Excise Policy scandal.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, he stated that the previous YSRCP regime misled the public by initially promising prohibition but ultimately facilitated the establishment of a monopolised liquor industry under their control.

He highlighted that major distilleries, such as SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal, were illegally taken over, and benami distilleries were created to produce substandard liquor. This scheme directed thousands of crores into the hands of businesses linked to the ruling party. He also said that the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited took full control of liquor procurement, favouring only brands associated with the ruling party’s associates.