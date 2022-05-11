MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu urges Centre to develop Kotappakonda

Narasaraopet: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to extend cooperation for the development of hill shrine Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda.

He requested the Union Minister to develop the temple under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive Scheme (PRASAD). The MP said every year lakhs of the pilgrims participate in the historical Kotappakonda festivities. He submitted a memorandum to Kishan Reddy to this effect. He urged the Minister to include the temple in PRASAD and develop it, stating that the temple will attract more devotees if developed.

He stressed on the need to provide facilities to the devotees visiting the temple and requested him to take steps to sanction funds under PRASAD for the development of Kotappakonda. Union Minister Kishan Reddy reportedly responded positively.