MP Mithun terms liquor case politically motivated

Vijayawada: The SIT officials on Saturday interrogated YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy in connection with alleged liquor scam during YSRCP regime. The MP attended before the SIT officials along with his lawyer and the SIT officials interrogated the MP in the presence of his lawyer as per court orders.

It is said that the SIT officials grilled the MP over his role in liquor scam. The officials reportedly questioned on his role in the purchase of liquor by Adan distillery and DCart companies and on the MP’s connections with the main accused in liquor scam, Raj Kasireddy.

It was said that SIT officials grilled the MP for more than seven hours.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the SIT office, the YSRCP MP termed the liquor case filed against him as baseless and politically motivated, accusing the TDP-led government of targeting him through false allegations. He stated that the matter is currently subjudice and hence he would not make detailed remarks at this stage.

Mithun Reddy said, “Since the case is before the court, I cannot elaborate on it. But it’s clear that these fabricated cases have become a pattern under Chandrababu Naidu’s regime.” He pointed out that in the past, the government had falsely accused him in the Madanapalle file-burning incident, mining irregularities, land encroachments, and even red sandalwood smuggling — none of which were proven.”

He said that they have now added this liquor case to the list. If they run out of ideas, they might as well file cases of drug trafficking or human trafficking against me, he said sarcastically.

Calling the liquor case a clear example of political vendetta, Mithun Reddy said he would face it boldly and fight it legally. “Once the court verdict is out, I will explain everything in detail and expose the political conspiracy behind this harassment,” he concluded.

It may be noted that the SIT officials interrogated former MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday on liquor scam and Vijayasai Reddy made it clear the role Raj Kasireddy in liquor scam.