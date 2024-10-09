MP, MLA assure support to journalists

Ongole: The MP for Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and MLA Damacharla Janardan assured their full support to journalists during a programme where the SC, ST Journalists Association distributed postal accidental insurance policy papers to journalists in Ongole on Tuesday.

They commended Jana Sena Party leader and businessman Kandi Ravisankar for covering the insurance premiums for journalists over the past two years.

Additionally, they praised the association’s leaders for their dedicated service and assured that they would address journalists’ concerns and provide housing plots soon. Gera Ajay Babu, the president of the association, outlined the welfare activities undertaken over the last two years.

Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, IMA AP general secretary Jaladi Manibabu, Congress party leader Palaparthi Vijesh Raj, Union Bank retired manager Mastanaiah, senior journalists Gottipati Nageswara Rao, Naresh Nandam attended as guests to the programme, while the members of the association and their family members participated.