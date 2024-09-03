MP, MLA celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Ongole

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao participated as the chief guests at the birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, organised by his party Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz, and other fans and followers here on Monday.



The party leaders and workers organised a blood donation camp, sapling plantation drive, cake cutting, and a felicitation programme for the Jana Sena Party active workers at the DRRM Municipal High School in Santhapet.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Srinivasulu Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan is a leader who desires the progress of poor people.

MLA Janardhana Rao and Jana Sena leader Reyaz also spoke on the occasion.

Jena Sena leaders and workers, the Prakasam district vice-president Chittem Prasad, district legal cell president Sunkara Saibabu, district JSP secretaries Chanapati Rambabu, Kalyan Muthyala, Ongole town president Malaga Ramesh, Ongole town TDP president Kothari Nageswara Rao, BJP leader Yogaiah Yadav, corporators Amburi Srinu, Raviteja, Pasupuleti Srinu and other leaders of TDP, and BJP were present.