  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MP, MLA celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Ongole

MP, MLA celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Ongole
x

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, JSP Prakasam president Shaik Reyaz and others cutting a cake celebrating birthday of Pawan Kalyan in Ongole on Monday

Highlights

The party leaders and workers organise blood donation camp, sapling plantation drive, cake cutting, and felicitation programme

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao participated as the chief guests at the birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, organised by his party Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz, and other fans and followers here on Monday.

The party leaders and workers organised a blood donation camp, sapling plantation drive, cake cutting, and a felicitation programme for the Jana Sena Party active workers at the DRRM Municipal High School in Santhapet.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Srinivasulu Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan is a leader who desires the progress of poor people.

MLA Janardhana Rao and Jana Sena leader Reyaz also spoke on the occasion.

Jena Sena leaders and workers, the Prakasam district vice-president Chittem Prasad, district legal cell president Sunkara Saibabu, district JSP secretaries Chanapati Rambabu, Kalyan Muthyala, Ongole town president Malaga Ramesh, Ongole town TDP president Kothari Nageswara Rao, BJP leader Yogaiah Yadav, corporators Amburi Srinu, Raviteja, Pasupuleti Srinu and other leaders of TDP, and BJP were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X