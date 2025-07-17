MP, MLA pitch for long pending connectivity road at NH-16

Visakhapatnam: Flagging a long-pending project that is vital for the region’s development, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao pressed for an immediate sanction of the Gangavaram Port–NH-16 connectivity road via Tungalam.

Meeting NHAI chairman Santhosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday, both the MP and MLA expressed serious concern that despite the completion of the detailed project report, the project had been stalled for years due to the inaction of the previous state government as it failed to get the Centre’s nod.

They mentioned that the delay has led to increased urban congestion, frequent logistics bottlenecks, and a slowdown in port-linked economic activity in Visakhapatnam, one of India’s most strategic port cities.

Terming it as a critical component of the PM Gati Shakti master plan, the MP underscored the national importance of the road. “This is not just a local connectivity issue but a strategic priority.

With freight volumes at Gangavaram Port expected to become more than double, we cannot afford further delay. We urge NHAI to expedite the sanction and begin construction at the earliest,” he emphasised.

Noting that the groundwork for the project such as alignment planning and approvals had already been done, the TDP state president said, “It is time for a decisive action as this road is essential to ease pressure on the Gajuwaka corridor and to position Visakhapatnam as a major logistics and industrial hub along the east coast.”

As the existing infrastructure is insufficient, the proposed new alignment offers a practical and low-displacement route through existing industrial and railway lands, bypassing dense residential zones and ensuring smooth, long-term cargo movement, the MP and the MLA highlighted. Responding to them, the NHAI chairman assured them that with the sanction expected anytime soon, the proposal would be taken up on a priority basis.