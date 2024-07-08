MP Purandeshwari holds BJP state executive meeting, Calls for Development in AP

  • Menu
MP Daggubati Purandeshwari has criticized the YSRCP regime. Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Rajahmundry, the MP highlighted the attacks on Hindu temples during previous rule. She emphasized the need for responsible governance in order to contribute to the development of the state.

Purandeshwari also mentioned the support for the NDA alliance in the elections, stating that the people have shown trust in the alliance for good governance. She praised the economic growth of India under the leadership of the Modi Government, noting the increase in votes for the BJP in the recent elections.

The MP expressed concern over the decrease in MP seats for the BJP, attributing it to the opposition's negative propaganda. She also criticized the Congress over constitution remarks and assured that the Modi Government will always prioritize the respect for the Constitution.

