MP questions efforts to fill KGBV vacancies in AP

Nellore: On Monday, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy questioned the Union government in Lok Sabha about measures to fill teaching and non-teaching vacancies in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Andhra Pradesh. He also sought confirmation on whether only 490 of 587 KGBVs were functional, along with five-year data on girls’ enrollment (including SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled students), district-wise dropout and retention rates, and teacher-student ratios.

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary replied that, per Andhra Pradesh government data, 587 KGBVs exist, of which 546 are functional; the rest are at various completion stages. The current teacher-student ratio in KGBVs is 1:21, with a dropout rate of 0.81%. There are 277 teaching and 1,095 non-teaching posts vacant across the 587 KGBVs. The Minister clarified that teacher appointments and service matters in KGBVs are handled by state/UT governments, and filling vacancies remains a continuous process.