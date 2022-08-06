MP Rammohan seeks SSC centre in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu submitted a memorandum to Minister of State for Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Friday at New Delhi requesting him to arrange examination centre for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitments.

As many as 30,000 candidates have been appearing from Srikakulam district for SSC examination every time. The candidates are facing lot of trouble to reach centre at Visakhapatnam, which is 100 km away from Srikakulam district head quarters and more than 150 km from Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Sompeta and other areas in the district.

Convinced with the presentation of MP, K Rammohan Naidu, the minister assured to set up centre at Srikakulam for SSC examination.