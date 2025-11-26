MP reviews issues at Central University

Bukkarayasamudram: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana visited the Central University in Bukkarayasamudram on Tuesday and held a review meeting with Vice-Chancellor SA Khori on various institutional and student-related issues.

The MP first planted a sapling on the campus and later interacted with university officials.

During the meeting, the MP emphasised the need for introducing new courses that enhance employability and equip students with modern skill sets required in today’s competitive environment.

He stated that both the State and Central governments would extend full support for the university’s development.

Stressing the importance of AI-driven education, he said academic programmes must be upgraded to align with emerging technologies, ensuring students receive quality education along with future-ready vocational skills. He added that sustained efforts should be made to elevate the university’s reputation within Anantapur district and beyond.

The Vice-Chancellor briefed the MP on ongoing activities and highlighted pending infrastructure needs. He appealed for completion of the campus compound wall, completion of works related to drinking water supply, construction of the Jantuluru–Korrappadu road within the university limits, allocation of 24 acres of additional land, installation of an ATM, and setting up a bus shelter through MP funds.

The MP instructed officials to ensure adequate security and nutritious food for students, and assured that all university-related matters would be brought to the notice of the State and Central governments, including the Chief Minister.

He reiterated his commitment to advancing the university’s overall development. University staff and officials participated in the review meeting.