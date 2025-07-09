MP takes part in TDP door-to-door programme

Anantapur: MPs Ambica G Lakshminarayana, President Andhra Pradesh State Labour Welfare Board and Guntakal MLA’s son Gummanur Easwar participated in the door-to-door TDP programme.

TDP local leaders, activists, Badri Vali, P Krishnaiah, Ravi Teja , MK Chowdhury, Seena, Stephen, Kota Pawan Kumar, Ramakrishna, HM Rasool, Dr. Himabindu (Dr. Cell), C Nagaraju, Nizamuddin etc. participated in this programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP vowed to work hard for the development of Gooty fort.

He said that he was working hard to find out the problems of the people by going to every house and solving them, and that many welfare programmes needed by the people can be further developed by discussing many issues with the people in the first step of good governance programme undertaken by the government.