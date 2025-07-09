Live
- Committed to ensure that service quality keeps pace with consumer expectations: TRAI
- Wordle July 9 Answer Revealed: NOVEL Explained Clearly
- Illegal Sand Mining in Koilkonda Raises Serious Concerns Over Official oversight
- 32-Km long 'Giri Pradakshina' commences in Vizag
- Over 100 students fall ill after food poisoning in Gujarat's MS University hostel
- Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Threaded Conversations and Multi-Emoji Reactions in Public Preview
- Healing Mouth Ulcers Naturally: Simple Remedies for Lasting Relief
- Bengaluru Metro Tickets Now Bookable on 9 Popular Apps via ONDC Integration
- Low intake of ultra-processed foods regularly may raise diabetes, cancer risk
- Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Banking, Transport, Postal Services
MP takes part in TDP door-to-door programme
MPs Ambica G Lakshminarayana, President Andhra Pradesh State Labour Welfare Board and Guntakal MLA’s son Gummanur Easwar participated in the door-to-door TDP programme.
Anantapur: MPs Ambica G Lakshminarayana, President Andhra Pradesh State Labour Welfare Board and Guntakal MLA’s son Gummanur Easwar participated in the door-to-door TDP programme.
TDP local leaders, activists, Badri Vali, P Krishnaiah, Ravi Teja , MK Chowdhury, Seena, Stephen, Kota Pawan Kumar, Ramakrishna, HM Rasool, Dr. Himabindu (Dr. Cell), C Nagaraju, Nizamuddin etc. participated in this programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the MP vowed to work hard for the development of Gooty fort.
He said that he was working hard to find out the problems of the people by going to every house and solving them, and that many welfare programmes needed by the people can be further developed by discussing many issues with the people in the first step of good governance programme undertaken by the government.