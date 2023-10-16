MP to sanction Rs 80 cr for Nellore rural segment

Nellore: YSRCP MP and in-charge of Nellore Rural Assembly constituency Adala Prabhakara Reddy has assured to sanction another Rs 80 crore for the development of rural constituency.

Laying foundation stone for construction of cement road at 36th division in Batwadipalem on Sunday, the MP said that the state government has released adequate funds for development of Nellore rural constituency and proposed to sanction another Rs 80 crore in the coming days.

Saying that government was giving top priority for providing infrastructure facilities in both urban and rural areas, the MP urged the people to extend their cooperation to the government to continue more developmental projects in future.

YSRCP 36th division in-charge Pindi Suresh and others were present