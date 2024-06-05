Date locked for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer launch

The anticipation for the upcoming sci-fi extravaganza "Kalki 2898 AD" is reaching fever pitch as the trailer release date has finally been unveiled. Scheduled for June 10th, 2024, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting a sneak peek into this futuristic cinematic marvel.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of industry heavyweights including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Following the successful reception of its prelude title "B&B Bujji & Bhairava" on Amazon Prime, expectations are soaring for "Kalki 2898 AD". The announcement of the trailer launch was made via the film's official handle on Wednesday morning, accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Prabhas atop a mountain, teasing, "Everything is about to change."

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film promises to transport audiences into a captivating new world filled with stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. With its stellar cast and high production values, "Kalki 2898 AD" has generated significant interest not only in India but also in international markets.

Set for a worldwide release on June 27th, 2024, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of futuristic intrigue and star power. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can experience this epic cinematic journey firsthand.



