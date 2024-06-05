Microsoft Revives Windows 10 Beta Testing to Introduce New Features

Microsoft has announced the reopening of its Windows 10 beta testing program to introduce and refine new features despite the end of support for the operating system scheduled for October 2025. This unexpected move allows users to continue experiencing enhancements on Windows 10, maintaining its relevance until its retirement.



Recently, Windows 10 received the AI Copilot feature, previously exclusive to Windows 11, suggesting more new features could be on the horizon. Microsoft's Windows Insider team stated in a blog post, "To bring new features and more improvements to Windows 10 as needed, we need a place to do active feature development with Windows Insiders," explains Microsoft's Windows Insider teamin a blog post. "So today, we are opening the Beta Channel for Windows Insiders who are currently on Windows 10."

While Microsoft has not detailed the specific features to be tested next, Windows Insiders can join the beta channel to access these updates early. It's important to note that the October 14, 2025, end of support date for Windows 10 remains unchanged. "Joining the Beta Channel on your Windows 10 PC does not change that," Microsoft confirmed.

This renewed focus on Windows 10 marks a significant shift from Microsoft's earlier stance. Last year, the company had indicated that major updates for Windows 10 were concluded. However, the decision to introduce more features is framed as a strategy "to make sure everyone can get the maximum value from their current Windows PC."

With the end of support looming, Microsoft plans to offer paid security updates for Windows 10 for the first time. Businesses will need to pay $61 per device for the first year of updates post-2025, with fees doubling each subsequent year, reaching $244 by the third year. Details on consumer pricing for security updates will be disclosed at a later date.

Microsoft continues to encourage users to upgrade to Windows 11, though many PCs are ineligible due to stringent hardware requirements and enhanced security measures. Windows 11 is only compatible with CPUs released from 2018 onward and requires devices with TPM security chips.

Despite efforts to promote Windows 11, its adoption has lagged behind Windows 10. According to StatCounter, as of May 2024, Windows 11 holds nearly 28 per cent of the Windows version market share, while Windows 10 retains a dominant 68 per cent share. This enduring popularity highlights the significant user base that will benefit from the ongoing improvements through the beta program.

By reopening the beta testing channel, Microsoft ensures that Windows 10 users can continue to enjoy new functionalities and improvements, maximizing their experience until the operating system's support officially ends in 2025.